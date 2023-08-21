India's rank moves up to 11 in global direct selling even as global retail sales plunge1 min read 21 Aug 2023, 08:53 PM IST
The WFDSA report mentioned that globally retail sales plunged by 1.5 to $172.89 billion during 2022
With retail sales of $3.23 billion (around ₹26,852 crore) in 2022, India jumped to 11th position in the top markets of direct sellers, as per the World Federation of Direct Selling Association (WFDSA) report. The report which was quoted by the news agency PTI said that in the previous year, India witnessed a jump of 5.4% in retail sales. Moreover, during the last 3 years, India witnessed the highest Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 13.3% on a constant dollar basis.