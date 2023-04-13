Data recap: Inflation eases, auto sales drag

Data recap: Inflation eases, auto sales drag1 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 11:44 PM IST
India's retail inflation eased to a 15-month low in March, while auto sales were still below pre-pandemic levels. India's efforts to conserve the tiger population have paid off with numbers rising to 2,967 in 2018 from 1,411 in 2006. The India Meteorological Department has predicted a normal monsoon this year. Despite recent controversies and erosion of wealth, retail investors have bought shares worth at least $3.1bn in the Adani group in the March quarter. India has ranked sixth in terms of investments secured for AI-based products and services between 2013 and 2022.
Every Friday, Plain Facts publishes a compilation of data-based insights, complete with easy-to-read charts, to help you delve deeper into the stories reported by Mint in the week gone by.