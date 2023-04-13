Data recap: Inflation eases, auto sales drag

This is the number of tigers in India as of 2022. The latest census showed the number of tigers in the country rose by 200 over the past four years. India is now home to more than 70% of the global tiger population. The efforts to conserve tiger population in the country has resulted in significant progress, with the number rising from 1,411 in 2006 to 2,967 in 2018. The tiger census is done every four years.