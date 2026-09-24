India's vending machine market is booming — and it's not just snacks anymore

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
4 min read24 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
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Vending is also moving beyond conventional snacks and beverages into fresh juice, protein shakes and sexual wellness products.
Summary
Kirana stores and small modern-trade outlets are exploring vending machines as an extension of their shops, letting them keep selling after closing hours.

Bengaluru: Vending machines are emerging as a growing distribution channel for healthy-snacking and beverage brands to reach consumers in captive locations such as corporate offices, airports, metro stations and railway stations.

This comes as quick commerce, a key channel for new product launches and brand discovery, becomes increasingly crowded. India's vending-machine base is expanding, with the number of installed machines estimated at 358,000 in 2025, up 24% from a year earlier, according to Next Move Strategy Consulting.

Vending is also moving beyond conventional snacks and beverages into fresh juice, protein shakes and sexual wellness products. Deployments are growing across gyms, offices and other high-footfall locations, while smaller cities are emerging as a new area of interest. Kirana stores and small modern-trade outlets are exploring vending machines as an extension of their shops, letting them keep selling after closing hours.

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The Indian vending-machine market is currently worth about 2,000 crore and is growing at 20-25% a year, according to Aditi Jain, founder of vending-machine operator Vendiman. The company operates more than 2,000 machines across about 20 cities, with its network growing 130% over the past two years.

For WellBe Foods, a healthy-snacking brand, vending machines have become a larger revenue channel than quick commerce, contributing about 15% of the company's revenue, said Gaurav Manchanda, founder and director of The Organic World, which owns the brand.

The company refers to vending as "instant commerce" and works with multiple machine operators to place its products across offices, airports and other locations.

WellBe products are available at JPMorgan, Meta, Netflix and Google through vending-machine operators. The company uses smaller packs for vending and larger family packs for modern trade and hypermarkets.

The Healthy Binge, another healthy-snacking brand, has increased its focus on corporate locations after identifying office-goers as an important consumer group. Co-founder Pranav Korke said orders peak around 3-4 pm, making office-goers its "second consumer basket".

The brand is present at companies including JPMorgan, Meta, Netflix and Google, with products sold through vending machines and corporate canteens. The corporate channel has helped generate both sales and brand awareness, Korke added.

For Khetika, vending is becoming a route to launch newer products. The clean-food brand has started placing its Nutty Dates range and flavoured makhanas in vending machines, said co-founder and chief executive Prithwi Singh.

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"Vending machine for us is a very big channel for consumer sampling and consumer trials actually," Singh said, adding that consumers could discover products through vending and later buy them through other channels. Khetika is working with vending-machine aggregators as it expands beyond quick commerce into modern and general trade.

Vending beyond snacks

Sirona is using vending for a different purpose: making menstrual-hygiene products available at the point of need. The company has about 250 machines across airports, metro stations, railway stations, malls, hotels and some office complexes, up from its first machine at Delhi airport.

Unlike food brands, Sirona does not view vending primarily as a sales channel. It sees the machines as a way to improve access, build awareness and expand the menstrual-hygiene category. "We don't look at it from a sales lens," said Deep Bajaj, founder of the brand. The primary objectives are "impact and category creation", he said.

The limited capacity of vending machines is changing how brands compete for space. A machine can carry only about 35-45 unique SKUs, Vendiman's Jain said, while operators need to stock several categories, including beverages, dairy products, juices, snacks and electrolyte drinks.

Jain cited Too Yumm as an example, saying Vendiman has replaced much of its Lay's stock with the brand. "We used to buy, let's say, 100 Lay's in a month. Now we're down to like, you know, 5 or 6," she said, as corporates look for healthier alternatives for their employees.

For vending operators, the economics can also favour newer and premium products. Jain said traditional brands such as Bikaji, Haldiram, Amul and Cadbury generally offer lower margins, while newer or premium products can offer margins about 5-6 percentage points higher. For new products, Vendiman typically starts with a small order and monitors sales for about three months before placing larger orders.

Corporate offices drive demand

The corporate-office model is also evolving beyond conventional snack baskets and pantries. Jain said Vendiman counts Google, Microsoft, Meta, Netflix and Samsung among its clients.

At Google, for example, employees do not pay directly for products, with the company settling the bill with Vendiman at the end of the month.

"Vending machines actually replace your traditional pantry in an office," Jain said. "We are also seeing interest from tier-2 and tier-3 cities, where smaller retailers are looking at vending machines as an additional point of sale," she added.

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Scaling the network comes with operational challenges. Machines need electricity and internet connectivity and must be protected from theft, sunlight and rain. Replenishment and inventory control are also challenges.

"The reliability of people operations is the biggest challenge in this industry," Jain said.

UPI has helped ease payments and expand the format. "What really propelled the vending ecosystem in India was UPI," Jain said. Vendiman's machines are now entirely UPI-based, she added.

Vending is also expanding into newer formats. Jain said fresh-orange-juice machines are already being deployed in India, while Vendiman is developing protein-shake vending machines with separate canisters that can hold different brands, flavours and types of protein.

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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