India's vending machine market is booming — and it's not just snacks anymore

Bengaluru: Vending machines are emerging as a growing distribution channel for healthy-snacking and beverage brands to reach consumers in captive locations such as corporate offices, airports, metro stations and railway stations.
This comes as quick commerce, a key channel for new product launches and brand discovery, becomes increasingly crowded. India's vending-machine base is expanding, with the number of installed machines estimated at 358,000 in 2025, up 24% from a year earlier, according to Next Move Strategy Consulting.