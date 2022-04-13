India’s voice commerce shoppers set to rise to 168 million

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI :
India’s userbase of voice commerce shoppers—those who use voice search options for shopping—is set to rise to 168 million shoppers by the end of 2022 up from the current 83 million, according to a report released Wednesday.
“Voice simplifies the online shopping experience, enabling voice-enabled searches to be immensely popular and widely adopted. Voice commerce offers a natural user interface and experience, thus, making it appear as a game-changer for retail and e-commerce brands," WATConsult, Dentsu India’s digital agency, said in its digital commerce series WATInsights.
Over time, voice shopping has influenced the way customers purchase online. It has also affected their shopping behaviour, making it even more crucial for businesses to include voice in their marketing strategies, it said.
However, in India, the use of voice technology for shopping is still nascent—with only a third of users using voice assistants to purchase products online.
Nearly 42% of female shoppers said they have used voice assistants for online shopping, while most shoppers belonging to the age group of 18-24 years frequently used assistant enabled devices to shop online. Additionally, majority of the working professionals residing in the top four metros and next five metros said they have used voice assistants for online shopping.
“Voice integrated with online commerce is transforming the future of digital commerce and revolutionising the B2B and B2C e-commerce in India. With artificial intelligence and native language processing undergoing a massive transformation, voice commerce will help a great deal in increasing consumer confidence and improve conversion prospects for brands and businesses," said Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group.
However, most female voice commerce shoppers surveyed said they are concerned about privacy and security of their financial data while using voice features. For consumers in the age group of 65 years and above the inability to breakthrough the habit of typing and searching for products online remains a key challenge.
With the ecosystem developing at breakneck speed, including both hardware and software, voice commerce is here to stay and scale up for sure, Sahil Shah, Managing Partner, WATConsult said.