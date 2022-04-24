Indonesia palm oil export ban to hit packaged goods cos

Parle Products Pvt. Ltd, India’s largest biscuit maker, said the move poses a big challenge for firms across the packaged consumer goods industry. “That’s not just for the food companies, but for FMCG companies at large because there are many other players beyond food firms. including those who manufacture soaps and other things. So, it’s going to be very challenging. Malaysia, the second biggest palm oil exporter, is facing a production shortfall due to a pandemic-induced labour shortage, and is unlikely to be able to plug the gap. So, the expectation was that Indonesian supplies would take care of it, but this is going to be very difficult. There are already issues with sunflower oil, because of the Ukraine-Russia situation. This is going to add to the challenges," said Mayank Shah, senior category head at Parle Products.

