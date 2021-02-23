Industry body pushes for lower GST rate on packaged snacks, foods

NEW DELHI: Domestic food processors have again urged the finance ministry to lower GST (goods and services tax) rates on packaged snacks such as potato chips, namkeens, and pickles ahead of the GST Council meeting in March.

The All India Food Processors’ Association (AIFPA) represents several large, packaged foods companies such as Haldiram’s, PepsiCo, Marico, Britannia, ITC, Bikanervala, among others.

In its letter, the association has sought lower tax rates for what it calls commonly used food products such as packaged or branded pickles, chutneys, sauces, fruit drinks, along with branded snack such as namkeens, bhujias, fruit and vegetable chips made of potato and banana.

Currently, most of these products attract a GST of 12%. The association has requested the government to consider putting them in the 5% GST slab.

The letter comes amid reports that the Centre is considering merging of goods and services tax rates of 12% and 18% into a single slab. The news was reported by Mint on 19 Feb.

The companies fear that the creation of a new tax bracket could increase their tax burden and invariably the cost to consumer.

India currently has four GST rates of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, apart from a cess on luxury and demerit goods such as automobiles, tobacco, and aerated drinks.

The letter said that branded or packaged snack foods namkeens, bhujias, fruit and vegetable chips made of potato, banana are currently placed in the 12% GST slab, so are ready-to-cook products like instant noodles. These are consumed by people from all segments of society, AIFPA said.

Meanwhile, unbranded snack foods are charged 5% GST. This, said AIFPA, creates anomaly in the sale of processed foods in the country.

“This anomaly has created huge complexities and encouraged production of unsafe and unhealthy unpackaged food in the market. Contrarily, Covid-19 has shown us a roadmap to encourage the use of safe packaged food and not unpackaged food. In fact, a shift of consumption from branded to unbranded foods reduces revenue to the government and proves counter-productive," AIFPA said in its letter.

“The principal argument is to keep us in the lowest tax slab. That is the norm is all of the world," said an executive at a large foods company on condition of anonymity.

Considering the stressed economic viability of food processing industry, uncertainties of crop, unstable farm product prices and huge blockage of funds for making year-round supplies, the sector needs special hand holding, the letter added.

India’s fast moving consumer goods is built around high spending on food items. In terms of value, food ites contribute 57% to FMCG sales, according to market researcher Nielsen. These include staples such as pulses, rice, apart from snacks such as namkeens, cookies, chips and beverages.

The association is also seeking removal of taxes on cutting, brining, syruping of fruits and vegetables apart from pulping and crushing of such raw materials. Currently, these steps are charged 5%, 12% GST which is counter-productive to the objective of saving the wastage of fruits and vegetables, the letter said.

Industry bodies as well as companies have made repeated calls to lower GST on packaged foods. For instance, biscuit makers too have sought reduced tax to 5% on lower-priced biscuits or those priced below Rs100 per kg compared with the current 18%.

