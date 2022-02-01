NEW DELHI : Top packaged consumer goods companies, including Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), Marico, and Britannia flagged slowing rural demand in the December quarter as rising inflation hurt the ability of consumers to buy goods of daily use.

The slowdown in growth also came on a high base quarter, Marico said. “It’s a combination of two things. First, obviously, there’s an optical one, because we had a very high base. Second, whenever there is high inflation, especially if there is a food inflation, the share of wallet towards fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), perhaps swings a bit. There is also risk of down trading," Saugata Gupta, managing director and chief executive officer, Marico Ltd, said during the company’s post-earnings call on Friday.

The maker of Parachute hair oil reported a 1.6% increase in December quarter profit at ₹317 crore. The company reported flat volume growth in its India business during the quarter. Overall FMCG market volumes witnessed a drop in the December quarter, with rural visibly lagging urban, the company said.

Both rural and urban markets reported negative volume growth for FMCG in the December quarter with rural leading the drop in volumes, HUL said in its earnings presentation for the quarter, citing industry data from researcher Nielsen. Value growth in rural markets was down compared with urban markets year-on-year.

Deceleration in rural growth was visible in the three months ended 31 December, HUL said. “We had cautioned about rural growth in our September quarter earnings call and we do see the deceleration taking hold. With very high levels of inflation that consumers are witnessing, volumes in market have declined and this decline is more accentuated in the rural markets and in those categories that have been impacted more by the commodity inflation," Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, said during the company’s earnings call on 20 January.

Rural contributes 38% to sales of FMCG. Analysts tracking the FMCG sector said the rural slowdown is “definitely concerning". Abneesh Roy, executive vice president, institutional equities, Edelweiss Securities, pointed to heightened inflation that he said is squeezing household budgets.

“There has been a huge cost inflation for farmers. Pesticides prices, diesel prices, all are highly inflationary. The government has cut duty on petrol and diesel, which has helped a bit, but there is general inflation…because fertilizer, diesel, and transport costs have been eating up disposable incomes," Roy said.

“We’ve been able to buck the trend and keep our rural agenda moving forward," Varun Berry, managing director at biscuit maker Britannia Industries Ltd, said in a post earnings call on Monday. The company doubled its market share growth in rural pockets during the quarter on the back of deep distribution coverage. “We’ve seen no slowdown as far as rural is concerned...Our market share growth in rural is two times what it is in urban," Berry told investors on Monday.

Roy said large companies are also winning market share in key categories as smaller players face the brunt of rising costs. Market leaders are gaining because whenever there’s sharp inflation smaller players are not able to manage the working capital and their margins are wafer thin, he said.

Companies are now pinning their hope on the government to help lift rural demand. “We’re hoping that the government is cognizant of it and we expect support in rural reforms to continue and if monsoon and the sowing season is good, this will ease off," Gupta said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.