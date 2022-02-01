Inflation impacts rural consumption of FMCG in December quarter

Deceleration in rural growth was visible in the three months ended 31 December, HUL said. “We had cautioned about rural growth in our September quarter earnings call and we do see the deceleration taking hold. With very high levels of inflation that consumers are witnessing, volumes in market have declined and this decline is more accentuated in the rural markets and in those categories that have been impacted more by the commodity inflation," Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, said during the company’s earnings call on 20 January.