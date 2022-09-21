‘Inflation may last 2-3 years due to external headwinds’2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:57 AM IST
- Inflation is not homegrown, but global crises must be contained, says HUL’s Sanjiv Mehta
NEW DELHI : The impact of covid-19, ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, and the energy crisis in Europe is fuelling inflation, and may aggravate over the next two-three years if global crises are not contained, Sanjiv Mehta, chief executive and managing director of packaged consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd, and president of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci), said.