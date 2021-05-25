Infrequent e-commerce consumers report uptick in online purchases: Accenture

NEW DELHI: The pandemic has prompted infrequent e-commerce shoppers in India to shop online more actively, a survey by Accenture has found.

Shopping habits have evolved for the long haul, Accenture said in its India-specific findings of a global survey that interviewed 9,650 people in 19 countries. In India, over 500 people were surveyed on shifting consumer behaviour a year into the pandemic.

Accenture reported a "dramatic rise in e-commerce" adoption in India that is likely to remain at current levels or accelerate.

Consumers in India who used e-commerce for less than 25% of their purchases pre-covid reported a significant increase in usage, it said.

“For instance, the proportion of online purchases for products such as food, home décor, fashion, and luxury goods by previously infrequent e-commerce users—defined as those who used online channels for less than 25% of purchases prior to the outbreak—has increased 667% since the outbreak in India," Accenture said in its findings.

The adoption to online shopping has been reported the world over, with consumers avoiding large, crowded spaces for convenience of home deliveries.

This is especially crucial for markets like India where large e-commerce firms are set to benefit from increased adoption of online shopping that typically takes years to build.

Majority of those surveyed (98%) in India said the pandemic is set to bring one significant change to their lifestyle. This could be brought about by higher instances of work from home, a shift in travel behaviour and the need to shop locally. These will have bearings on consumer companies who need to "rethink how they cater to the pandemic-adapted consumer", according to findings of the survey.

“The past year has been a tough one for consumers and consumer-facing industries. Evolving consumer preferences and behaviours have led to huge demand fluctuation, making it imperative for consumer goods and retail companies to stay agile and resilient. As companies shift from reaction to reinvention, they need to harness digital’s full potential across the value chain at speed and scale," said Anurag Gupta, managing director and lead, strategy and consulting, Accenture in India.

Companies will also need to digitally reinvent themselves and strategically invest in technology, people and supply chains in a post-pandemic economy, said Manish Gupta, managing director and lead for products practice at Accenture in India.

The survey also pointed to growing consumer need for a "third-space" as they seek flexibility in work from the existing home set-up.

“The pandemic forced a rapid shift to employees working from home, with many expressing that they want flexibility in how and where they work moving forward. More than 87% of respondents in India said they would like to occasionally work from a 'third space' — a location other than their home or place of employment. This highlights a potential opportunity to grow revenue for the hospitality and retail industries," it said.

The pandemic and the second surge of cases in India have also led to uncertainty about resumption of business travel in the near future. Nearly 57% of respondents in India said they have no business travel plans post pandemic, or they intend to cut business travel by half, the report added.

