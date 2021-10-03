Inside the boom in the cloud kitchen biz

Soon, she began to feel the pinch of cost overruns and a slew of other tests and tribulations that any small business might face. “I paid my chefs higher than what others were paying because I figured out retention was a challenge for a new company," she said. But when she wasn’t around in the kitchen, the staff started pilfering raw materials, including rice and oil. Then, her return on advertisements on aggregator platforms fell far short of expectations. One of the aggregators generated a business of ₹15,000 a month after she spent ₹25,000 on promotions. “Their algorithm never found us," she joked, about not ranking high enough in the aggregator apps for consumers to discover. The kitchen started incurring losses of up to ₹2 lakh a month, as her expenses on salaries, food costs, marketing and packaging outstripped sales. She closed down the company in April this year. In retrospect, the entrepreneur thinks she priced her dishes way too low—her average order value was ₹150.