Is free shipping worth it for companies?

Online retailers have long used free shipping to encourage customers to buy more products. But a new study suggests that free-shipping promotions can reduce a company’s profits.

The paper, published in May by the Journal of Marketing Research, analyzed purchases made from a single large European retailer and found that free shipping did incentivize customers to buy more. But it also increased purchases of items that historically have higher return rates, such as clothing or products from lesser-known brands. Thus, returns also increased as a result of the promotions, to the point where profits were erased.

In one part of the paper, during the typically four-week periods when free shipping was offered, online order volumes rose 11%. But when the cost of returns was tallied against the sales proceeds, the authors calculated that on balance the results for the promotion periods amounted to an average 0.7% loss.

Scott A. Neslin, a professor at Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business and co-author of the study, says the company in the study averaged a 37% return rate for the three-year period over which data was collected. That means for every $100 worth of goods a customer bought, $37 of goods were returned. Edlira Shehu, an associate professor at Copenhagen Business School, and Dominik Papies, a professor at the University of Tübingen in Germany, were co-authors on the paper.

In one analysis that ran for two months, the researchers found that the return rate for customers who bought low-risk products—like office supplies, or products from well-known brands—averaged about 22%.

In another analysis, the researchers attempted to better understand motivations of online shoppers by measuring their attitudes toward free shipping. They found two things were happening. First, consumers saw free shipping as compensation for taking a risk on a product. And second, feelings of gratitude for having shipping costs eliminated made them happy and thus more willing to make a risky purchase.

Prof. Neslin advises companies to look at whether their own free-shipping promotions are profitable before they launch such campaigns. Also, he advises companies to identify which products get returned more often than others and try to provide customers with more information about those products, so they can make more-informed choices.

“More information can help educate the buyer, reduce the risk and lower the likelihood of returns," he says.

