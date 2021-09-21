I’m sitting on my couch, staring at my phone as I watch Noah Thomas, a pitchman wearing glasses like Willy Wonka’s, sell a pair of Adidas sneakers through a live stream. “Adidas has been killing it lately!" Mr. Thomas assures viewers before ticking off the brand’s recent collaborations and a few factoids from its history. It takes him a few minutes to even get to the sneaker on offer, but he insists it “is a very coveted shoe" as the cameraperson swoops around the yet-to-be-opened box. “Here we go, boom, the beautiful ZX 10000 C," he hollers as he pulls out the all-white shoe. Mr. Thomas rapidly runs through details like the rubber outsole and the neon-yellow shoe-lace bangle. A couple of minutes later he moves onto a grey pair and goes through the whole spiel again.

This frenetic digital shopping experience played out on Ntwrk, a three-year-old, live-shopping app that could be billed as “QVC for Hypebeasts." At appointed times, store owners, designers, and personalities like celebrity jeweler Ben Baller and ex-"HQ Trivia" host Scott Rogowsky host live-streams to show off whatever they’re selling that day. The streams are like extended infomercials, with enough uses of “sick" or “dope" to suggest that Ntwrk’s target audience is primarily those born after, say, 1985.

Watching the streams you can learn where a leather bag is made, or how many pairs of a specific shoe are produced. Viewers can comment and ask questions (hosts can respond or ignore these) and purchase items directly through the app by clicking “add to cart" on screen. Ntwrk handles the transaction and takes a 20% cut of each sale.

As with any app, technical issues can impede the experience. A live-stream is really only as good as the host’s internet connection. “Can you hear me?" was the phrase I heard most often while using the app. Many streams seemed to glitch right at the beginning, with hosts scrambling around make-shift studios and asking some off-screen crewmember if they were already rolling. Some hawkers are more telegenic than others. I could’ve watched the affable, fast-talking Mr. Thomas sell just about anything. And certain streams were plain bizarre: In lieu of humans, Canadian brand Xylk used two Muppet-esque marionettes with high-pitched “voices" to present its tote bags.

Ntwrk was started in 2018 by Gaston Dominguez-Letelier and Jamie Iovine, the founders of Meltdown, a beloved comic book store in Los Angeles, and Aaron Levant, the founder of Agenda, a street-fashion trade show, and a veteran of ComplexCon. The app was loosely based on a scrappy YouTube show filmed from the sales floor of Meltdown starting in the early 2010s. On that show, hosts would babble on about comic books, action figures and wrestling collectibles for sale in the store.

After being introduced through mutual friend and Complex founder Marc Ecko, the trio decided that the sales-pitch live-stream format could be scrubbed up and broadened to include sneakers, shirts, books—anything really, so long as it’s of a limited nature.Mr. Levant said he was not trying to play in the same mass marketplace as retailers like Amazon: “We want to definitely serve a large consumer market, but serve them with lots of interesting individual products that are inherently limited or rare."

In 2018, with funding from Jimmy Iovine, the founder of Interscope Records (and Jamie’s father), the Ntwrk app was launched as a live shopping platform. In 2019, Live Nation, Foot Locker, and the rapper Drake came on as investors as well.

Live-stream shopping has yet to significantly take hold in America as it has in countries like China, where smart-phone-based live-stream apps are a popular mode of purchasing. In 2020, Taobao Live, the live-shopping experience that China’s Alibaba launched in 2016, reported a gross merchandise volume (total revenue before fees) of $61.7 billion. Mr. Levant would not disclose Ntwrk’s revenue, but the app has been downloaded around 2.5 million times and has 200,000 customers. Its audience is over 70% male, primarily aged 18 to 34 and mostly based in North America. According to Mr. Levant, over 30% of the items sold on Ntwrk can’t be found anywhere else.

Sellers and buyers alike praised the instantaneous interactivity of live shopping. “I found it to be a really interesting way of connecting with the consumer," said Christopher Limon, the owner of Passport, a small chain of men’s boutiques along the California coast, who has both bought and sold on the app. Through Ntwrk he’s sold everything from Huf T-shirts made with the artist Steven Harrington to a weighty coffee-table book by Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton‘s menswear. These are products he could have sold in any of his stores, but he likes the split-second feedback that tells him if his customers are feeling an item or not. “We can get like two hundred, three hundred comments on my shows," he said. (As of yet, streamers cannot see how many viewers are watching them.)

Nick Reynolds, 31, a sneaker customizer in Lawrenceville, Ga., has released 13 limited, hand-painted, reworked shoes at $1,200 a piece through Ntwrk. Doing the live releases allows him to explain to an audience of shoppers who “wouldn’t know him from Adam" why his shoes are worth their staggering price. He also noted that the app provides security for the customer. He runs a nascent one-man operation, and likes the fact that when he sells through Ntwrk, his customers “have backing and assistance" from a larger company.

For every live-streaming wizard there are a handful of bumbling broadcasters. Like the other founders of Ntwrk, Mr. Levant is aware of this. In the months to come, the company will roll out tools to help sellers better perform on camera—striving for that QVC polish. And the company has already started hosting glossy bi-monthly, weekend-long shopping events with fine-tuned panel-discussions, interviews, music performances and coveted drops being broadcast through the app.

The next event is “Transfer," on Oct. 6 and 7, curated by Hong Kong designer and entrepreneur Edison Chen and art directed by Japanese fashion designer Hiroshi Fujiwara. Already being publicized on the app, Transfer will include drops from brands like Hood By Air (Mr. Chen is an investor), Undercover, Sacai and the artist Daniel Arsham. The event positions the app less like a hand-held QVC and more like a digital streetwear Comicon event that you can “visit" without ever getting up from your couch.

