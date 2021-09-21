Is live-stream shopping the future of retail?

Sellers and buyers alike praised the instantaneous interactivity of live shopping. “I found it to be a really interesting way of connecting with the consumer," said Christopher Limon, the owner of Passport, a small chain of men’s boutiques along the California coast, who has both bought and sold on the app. Through Ntwrk he’s sold everything from Huf T-shirts made with the artist Steven Harrington to a weighty coffee-table book by Virgil Abloh, artistic director of Louis Vuitton‘s menswear. These are products he could have sold in any of his stores, but he likes the split-second feedback that tells him if his customers are feeling an item or not. “We can get like two hundred, three hundred comments on my shows," he said. (As of yet, streamers cannot see how many viewers are watching them.)