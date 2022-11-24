Is that Black Friday Sale really a deal? Ask these shoppers

Use Google to locate Reddit threads about the item you’re looking for. For instance, search “men’s leather boots Reddit." Once you’re on a particular subreddit, you can type queries into its search bar. Many subreddits have megathreads with frequently discussed items. Reading mission statements or community rules gives you a sense of what the group is about. If you have an account and want to get updates on a post or comment, you can subscribe to those items to get alerts.