ITC partners with Amway to distribute new fruit beverage under B Natural brand

NEW DELHI: ITC Ltd on Thursday said it has partnered with direct selling company Amway to distribute a new range of fruit beverages under the B Natural brand.

The beverage, B Natural +, available in two flavors and priced at ₹130 (for 1 litre), has been developed by ITC’s Life Sciences & Technology Centre.

The range will be retailed through Amway’s network of direct sellers or entrepreneurs that also sell the American company’s range of Nutrilite health supplements in India. ITC that sells brands such as Yippee! noodles, Bingo! Chips and Sunfeast biscuits will leverage its wide FMCG distribution network to sell the fruit beverage across modern trade format, general trade stores and e-commerce websites, the company said in a statement.

The two companies are anticipating a consumer pivot to more immunity building products as the covid-19 pandemic has shifted preference to health and hygiene products.

“...This clinically proven ingredient (used in the new range of juices that helps build immunity) was tested in a randomized, double-blind placebo controlled clinical study conducted over a period of 3 months keeping in mind all the guidelines by ICMR and the study is registered in CTRI," ITC said.

Given the current health crisis, B Natural has endeavored to provide the fruit beverage range that could contribute to supporting immunity, said Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods division, ITC, said.

More such tie-ups could be in the pipeline. “...both the companies are coming together to co- create products in the health, wellness and immunity space to address the anticipated demand in the future," said Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India Enterprises.

This move is a “reflection of our synergies and our teams will be working closely on various programs in the area of health and wellness", said Malik.

