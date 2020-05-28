ITC partners with Amway to distribute new fruit beverage under B Natural brand

The range will be retailed through Amway’s network of direct sellers or entrepreneurs that also sell the American company’s range of Nutrilite health supplements in India. ITC that sells brands such as Yippee! noodles, Bingo! Chips and Sunfeast biscuits will leverage its wide FMCG distribution network to sell the fruit beverage across modern trade format, general trade stores and e-commerce websites, the company said in a statement.