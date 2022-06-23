ITC’s FMCG business crosses ₹24,000 cr in net sales in FY222 min read . Updated: 23 Jun 2022, 12:27 AM IST
- ITC’s FMCG brands annual consumer spends for FY22 was 9% more than the Rs22,000 crore of the previous fiscal
Kolkata based conglomerate ITC Ltd’s fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands crossed Rs24,000 crore in annual consumer spends in financial year 2021-22, the company said in its annual report for the financial year. ITC sells food and personal care brands such as Aashirvaad atta, Sunfeast biscuits, Bingo! chips, as well as soaps, gels and hand washes.