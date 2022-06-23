ITC’s FMCG business crosses 24,000 cr in net sales in FY22

“ITC’s FMCG businesses are well poised for rapid scale up. The product portfolio has been strengthened in alignment with new opportunities and enterprise strengths with sharp focus on fortifying the core, addressing adjacencies through world-class mother brands, and building categories of the future to power growth," the report stated. Besides food, beverages and personal care items, ITC’s FMCG business includes stationery products, incense sticks and matches. It has 25 brands within the portfolio.