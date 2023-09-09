It’s Not Your Imagination—Shopping in Person Is Getting Worse

In many cases, though, understaffing might be even worse than those numbers imply. Lorraine Hutchinson, retail-sector equity analyst at Bank of America Research, said store employees are spending more time fulfilling online orders, leaving them less time for helping customers. While off-price retailers such as T.J. Maxx and Ross Stores were historically understaffed compared with their department store counterparts, Hutchinson notes that the staffing gap has narrowed. Notably, employee count per store at T.J. Maxx parent company TJX, rose 8% in 2022 compared with 2019. The company saw revenue grow at a healthy compound annual growth rate of 6.2% over that period. Other pandemic-era winners have also managed to bulk up staffing: The number of employees per store has increased 32% and 15% at Costco and Target, respectively, between 2019 and 2022, for example. Lululemon and Nike have also managed to up their staffing levels.

