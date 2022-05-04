Jewellery brand Orra to more than double store count by FY25

Dipu Mehta, managing director, Orra, said the company typically spends about ₹8-10 crore per outlet. “We are looking at doubling the topline in the current fiscal year with a 35%-plus blended gross margin, since diamonds contribute approximately 85% to the topline. Growth will be driven by the addition of a minimum of 24 new stores year-on-year over the next three fiscals (including FY23) with a mix of owned and franchised stores - taking the network to more than 130 stores," he said. Most of the franchised stores will be in the studded diamond business which, Mehta said, has a higher margin.