" This is the second year in a row that we are going to miss sales of Akshay Tritiya due to the lockdown, ANMOL founder Ishu Datwani said. "Last year, business was down by more than 70 per cent on average for most jewellery retailers. April is the beginning of the new financial year and we are beginning the year with a lockdown. At this rate most of us will struggle and we sincerely hope that the government chips in with real sops and monetary stimulus for the business community and the common man to help tide over these difficult times. Our experience of last year shows that not much sales happen online so even this year not expecting anything substantial," he opined. World Gold Council Managing Director, India, Somasundaram PR mentioned that retail stores are closed in several major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and in gold consuming states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal. "As lockdowns have been re-imposed in response to the second wave of COVID infections sweeping the country, consumer sentiment has dipped and social occasion muted." "This will severely impact offline sales during this Akshaya Tritiya. However, digital and omni-channel retail strategies developed over the last year by many players may be a silver lining, preventing Akshaya Tritiya from being a complete washout.