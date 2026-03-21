Jewellery retailers expand into men’s, kids’ categories to unlock new demand

Similarly, Shaya by CaratLane is seeing early traction in men’s jewellery, a segment it entered only recently. “Men’s jewellery is an underexplored category for us, but the response has been very encouraging,” said Ajith Singh Rajapoopathy, business head of Shaya by Caratlane. Prompted by the immediate success of their men's bracelets and chains last year, the company decided to expand their collection this year, focusing on chains, bracelets, and rings.