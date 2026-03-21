Organised jewellery retailers are expanding into men’s and kids’ lines, a niche long dominated by digital-first brands, to unlock new growth beyond their women’s segment.
Jewellery retailers expand into men’s, kids’ categories to unlock new demand
SummaryIndia's organized jewellery giants are expanding into the underserved men's and kids’ segments to drive growth. While these categories currently represent a small slice of the market, rapid growth among younger consumers is reshaping traditional retail strategies.
Organised jewellery retailers are expanding into men’s and kids’ lines, a niche long dominated by digital-first brands, to unlock new growth beyond their women’s segment.
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