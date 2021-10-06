Jimmy Choo engages Rhea Kapoor to promote its collection on social media

NEW DELHI: Global fashion house Jimmy Choo, known for its shoes and accessories, has roped in film producer Rhea Kapoor to promote its 'The Core Collection' on social media platforms for the India market. The brand said the collection, is “seasonless" and showcases a variety of handbags, shoes and wallets and is priced upwards of 500 pounds ( ₹50,800).

Jimmy Choo is a British high fashion house that makes luxury shoes, handbags, accessories and fragrances. Besides being a film producer, Kapoor owns the fashion line Rheson which was launched in 2017 along with her sister and film star Sonam Kapoor.

The new digital campaign shows Kapoor presenting its products across three different shades,‘Crystal’, ‘Pearl’, and ‘Monogram’. Globally, the collection was launched earlier in the year.

Sandra Choi, Jimmy Choo’s creative director, said the collection pinpoints the fundamental visual DNA of the brand that they will reinforce and return to every season. “It is a distillation of our essence. It’s who we are."

"Its iconic style lays the foundations for a modern accessory wardrobe addressing every function from day to night, formal to casual, city to beach," Choi said in a statement.

In India, Jimmy Choo is marketed and distributed by Genesis Luxury which is a subsidiary of Reliance Brands. The business house also distributes brands like Bottega Venetia, Emporio Arman, Hugo Boss and Paul Smith in the country. Genesis Luxury also has a joint venture with Burberry of UK.

According to documents filed by Reliance Industries, Genesis Luxury posted a comprehensive net loss of Rs9.07 crore in FY20 compared to a net profit of Rs3.27 crore a year ago.

As per Statista, India’s luxury market was estimated at $8 billion in 2019 and is was expected to grow at about 6.6% CAGR between 2019-23. This figure is a minnow compared to the Chinese or US luxury markets pegged at $41 billion and $62 billion, respectively for the same period.

