JioMart amps up festive season offerings to take on Flipkart and Amazon

The platform will operate like a marketplace offering multiple brands with items spanning electronics, consumer durables, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, home and kitchen and grocery
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI :Reliance Retail’s digital commerce platform JioMart is gearing up for the festive season as its readies to compete with the likes of Flipkart and Amazon this year. The platform will operate like a marketplace offering multiple brands with items spanning electronics, consumer durables, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, home and kitchen and grocery.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI :Reliance Retail’s digital commerce platform JioMart is gearing up for the festive season as its readies to compete with the likes of Flipkart and Amazon this year. The platform will operate like a marketplace offering multiple brands with items spanning electronics, consumer durables, fashion and lifestyle, beauty, home and kitchen and grocery.
On Friday, JioMart announced the roll-out of its month-long sale-period for the upcoming festival season. JioMart has increased the selection multifold by on-boarding additional sellers across categories.
On Friday, JioMart announced the roll-out of its month-long sale-period for the upcoming festival season. JioMart has increased the selection multifold by on-boarding additional sellers across categories.
E-commerce marketplaces such as Amazon and Flipkart typically plan months in advance and ramp up supply chains to meet high festive season demand.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Deals will be available on consumer durables and electronic gadgets such as laptops, smartwatches, smart HD TVs, smartphones, mobile accessories, etc. There will be additional offers on branded products as well as Reliance Retail’s owned brands such as Reliance Digital, Reliance Trends, and so on," Reliance Retail said in a statement.
The online commerce platform will also use its extensive network of physical stores including Reliance Smart, Trends, Reliance Digital, along with third-party sellers to ensure timely delivery. JioMart has on-boarded traditional artisans and weavers for the first time this festival season, it said.
“As one of the largest multichannel homegrown e-marketplaces, we aim to transform the digital retail ecosystem by empowering local stores, kiranas, SMB (Small and Medium Businesses), MSMEs, local artisans, and burgeoning women entrepreneurs. To support this aim, we are on-boarding sellers and local artisans to our e-commerce fold, we have also expanded the categories across segments and increased SKUs by more than 80x compared to the previous year. Our most recent launch, the JioMart-WhatsApp ordering, has been received well by our customers. We are confident that during the upcoming festival season, we will be able to strengthen our relationship with sellers and customers through JioMart," Sandeep Varaganti, CEO, JioMart, said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Retailers both offline and online are betting big on this festive season after a gap of nearly two covid-struck years.
JioMart will also provide its customers with an additional offer on SBI (State Bank of India) (State Bank of India) Debit Cards, it said.