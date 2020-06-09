JioMart hits pause on Kirana project over delivery staff crunch

Confirming the development, owners of several kirana stores, which were roped in by JioMart for the project, said the services have been suspended as they were unable to deliver orders. “JioMart told us the orders will be stopped for a few weeks. Therefore, we have stopped taking orders," said the owner of a supermarket in Mumbai’s Kharghar, which is part of the pilot. Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, meanwhile, is servicing customers through its own stores, the person added. On 23 May, the firm launched its own website, jiomart.com, with an aim to service 200 cities. Reliance Retail runs neighbourhood stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, wholesale, specialty and online stores. It sells staples, food, home and personal care, besides general merchandize.