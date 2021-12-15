Reliance's JioMart integrates with WhatsApp for order placement

A demo shared by JioMart showed that shoppers in select cities can start shopping on WhatsApp by chatting with a JioMart business account over the messaging app. Shoppers then receive a “Start Shopping" prompt along with a catalogue of groceries and items of daily use. Orders will be offloaded to the nearest store or fulfilled from a network of Reliance Retail’s own stores, in some cases, it explained.

