Jubilant FoodWorks enters the FMCG market with ChefBoss

"We are delighted to enter the Indian FMCG segment with 'ChefBoss'. This brand is based on our sound understanding of the Indian consumers' taste preferences and our commitment to provide the best quality products," Shyam S. Bhartia, Chairman, and Mr. Hari S. Bhartia, Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, said in the statement. Our research suggests that consumer now, more than ever before, are looking to explore and add new dishes to their cooking, they said.