India's love for all things Korean fuels the rise of self-service ramyun bars

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril
4 min read18 Jun 2026, 03:24 PM IST
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Indian startups are increasingly entering the Korean food segment, seeing opportunities beyond imported products.
Summary
A low-cost, lean-staffing format gains traction as restaurants search for new growth levers.

A customer picks up a packet of ramyun—the Korean term for instant noodles—adds toppings such as eggs, cheese or chicken, and cooks it at a self-service station before digging in. The format, popular across South Korea and parts of Asia, is gaining traction in India, turning a simple at-home convenience food into a fine dining experience.

Indians' growing appetite for experiential dining and Korean food is fuelling the rise of self-service ramyun bars, creating a new growth avenue that requires lower investment and leaner staffing for restaurant operators grappling with slowing demand, rising costs and intensifying competition.

For Korean noodle makers, these bars mean access to a market beyond supermarkets and an opportunity to turn packaged products into an experience that drives trial, repeat purchases, and brand visibility.

Also Read | Manu Joseph: How did Korea become cool around the world? Was it accidental?

A Korean love affair

The customer base for Korean food has expanded well beyond K-pop and K-drama fans to include students, young professionals, families and mainstream diners seeking affordable meal options.

Earlier this year, Nongshim Co. Ltd, one of South Korea’s largest noodle makers, partnered with Reliance Retail’s Freshpik to launch a self-service ramyun bar in India, allowing shoppers to customize and cook their noodles in-store.

“Self-service ramyun bars address the gap between packaged convenience and restaurant customization,” said Udit Jain, director at Rama Vision Ltd, the official distributor of Nongshim in the country. “Many consumers want quick, affordable and authentic ramyun without going to a full-service restaurant.”

While the company declined to disclose the investment, Jain said the country remains an important growth market, and the focus is on building consumer awareness and encouraging trial.

The trend is also spawning standalone businesses, as operators seek lower-cost ways to drive footfall. Chennai-based Myeon Hub is among a rising number of operators betting that self-service ramyun bars can carve out a niche between quick-service restaurants (QSR) and speciality Korean eateries.

Vinod Kumar, the founder, said setting up a self-service ramyun bar requires an investment of about 20 lakh, significantly lower than many restaurant formats that require larger kitchens, extensive food-preparation infrastructure and specialized staff.

“The biggest challenge for food businesses is perishability and manpower,” Kumar said. Since much of the inventory consists of packaged products with longer shelf lives, operators experience lower waste and can operate with leaner staffing levels.

Boba Bhai, which started as a bubble tea brand and has since expanded into Korean-inspired food, recently introduced ramyun across its outlets. “What began with K-pop and Korean entertainment is now influencing everyday food choices, and customers are increasingly looking beyond familiar formats to explore more authentic flavours,” said Dhruv Kohli, founder of Boba Bhai. “For us, ramen was not just a response to demand, but a natural extension of our positioning as a Korean QSR brand.”

Kohli added that early traction has been particularly strong among Gen Z consumers and young professionals, helping drive repeat orders.

Also Read | Americans spent $2.4 bln on Korean beauty last year. It’s about to get bigger.

Indian suitors

The Korean food boom is also creating opportunities for Indian brands. Gurugram-based startup Gimi Michi recently raised $1 million in seed funding led by IndiaQuotient to expand its Korean food portfolio and distribution network.

Launched just six months ago, the company claims to have crossed 1 crore in monthly net sales and is growing about 60% month-on-month. Nearly half its sales come from tier-II and tier-III cities, underscoring how demand is spreading well beyond metros.

Wow! Momo founder Sagar Daryani said the company launched Korean momos nearly two years ago before extending Korean flavours into its packaged food portfolio. “The Korean range has been one of the best sellers for us,” Daryani said.

It launched Korean instant noodles in January and now generates around 1 crore in monthly sales from the range, while its overall noodle business contributes roughly 2 crore a month. “If you see across the whole QSR sector, everyone has Korean now in their menu,” Daryani added.

Korean noodles accounted for 34% of noodle sales on Eternal-owned quick-commerce platform Blinkit across major Indian cities in 2024, according to a May 2024 report by Datum Intelligence. Adoption was strong in smaller markets, with Korean noodles making up 45% of noodle sales in Kochi, 44% in Dehradun and 41% in Ludhiana, compared with 31% in the National Capital Region.

South Korean brands Nongshim and Samyang together accounted for nearly a quarter of the category on the platform.

Also Read | Himanshu Saini: 'This is the best time to be a chef cooking Indian food'

Imported Korean brands also continue to dominate bars. Daryani attributed this to the novelty factor, with consumers seeking products not widely available through mainstream retail channels.

He added that Wow! Momo currently focuses on distribution through its own stores and quick-commerce platforms, though partnerships with bars could be explored in the future.

Industry executives say the shift could help expand the Korean noodle category beyond imported grocery shelves. Unlike traditional instant noodles, ramyun offers stronger flavour profiles, richer broths and greater scope for customization, making it easier for brands and retailers to build an experience around the product.

While the self-service format creates a more engaging in-store experience, long-term success will ultimately depend on product quality and affordability rather than novelty alone.

“The self-service format adds theatre, but flavour, convenience and affordability are what will drive repeat consumption,” Kohli said.

About the Author

Vaeshnavi Kasthuril

Vaeshnavi reports on the business of consumption from Bengaluru, tracking how India shops, eats, and clicks. As a correspondent with Mint’s consumer economy team, she covers sectors ranging from retail and food and beverage to the rapid rise of quick commerce. She is a 2025 graduate of the Asian College of Journalism’s Bloomberg Business and Finance programme. She joined the Mint newsroom in May 2025 and this is her first stint in journalism. She holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from the University of Madras. Vaeshnavi loves storytelling and breaking down complex jargon and numbers to bring out insightful yet simple-to-understand narratives. She is a Malayali but has spent most of her life living in Chennai. During her school days, she was an avid debater and loved participating in anything that involved holding a mic and standing on stage talking to a room filled with people. A diehard SRK fan, she can be found vibing to Indie music and Bollywood songs in her free time. She is a self-confessed cold coffee addict who won’t let a day pass without one, and is always café-hopping in search of the city’s best brew.

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