Killer Call: KKCL eyes ₹1,500 cr sales by FY28, pivots beyond denim heritage
Summary
Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd is pivoting from a denim-led menswear player to a multi-category fashion house. Joint managing director Hemant Jain outlines retail expansion, women’s wear push via Kraus, export forays, and a no-white-label stance.
Mumbai: Kewal Kiran Clothing Ltd (KKCL), the maker of Killer, LawmanPg3, Integriti and Kraus apparel brands, aims to move beyond its denim-led heritage and become a multi-category fashion house, as it chases ₹1,500 crore in annual revenue by FY28.
