Kiranas flock to B2B apps for supplies

“We suddenly saw a surge of orders on our platform. All the sales teams of (FMCG) companies vanished overnight, but the demand was huge. So, we took advantage of being ready with our tech and ability to scale fast. Earlier, we were just delivering to retailers during the lockdown, but we also started picking up stock from manufacturers and bridged the gap from both sides," said Samarth Agrawal, co-founder and CEO, MaxWholesale.