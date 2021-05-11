Kiranas hold fort as e-com flounders, store footfalls fall

A spokesperson for online grocery retailer Grofers said the company has been ramping up both its physical capacity of stocks and workforce. “We are not facing massive issues with deliveries as such, as yet. While deliveries for some items, within some areas, are happening as fast as in two hours, most others are happening within one-two days. Also, to minimize disruptions, we are compensating our last-mile delivery partners higher wages and incentives to ensure we are able to offer most customers the earliest deliveries of their essentials," the spokesperson said.