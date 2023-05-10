India’s top high streets offer $2 bn potential consumption, Bengaluru leads the pack1 min read 10 May 2023, 01:07 PM IST
NCR, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad are the top three markets with a high concentration, with NCR contributing 24% of India’s total occupied modern retail arena - the highest across the top eight markets
New Delhi: India’s top 30 high streets, or market locations, account for an estimated $2 billion in potential consumption in the current financial year, according to a report by real estate consulting firm Knight Frank India in association with Phygital Retail Convention 2023, released on Wednesday.
