Knockoffs no longer: Store brands get fancy in a private-label revolution
Jinjoo Lee , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 21 Jun 2024, 04:03 PM IST
SummaryPrivate-label products are gaining in quality and market share in the U.S., following a playbook mastered in Europe.
Store-brand products have long been uninspiring—cheaper knockoffs of well-known brands with names like “Toaster Treats" in place of Pop-Tarts or “Honey Nut O’s" cereal in place of Honey Nut Cheerios. That is quickly changing, though.
