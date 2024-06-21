Knockoffs no longer: Store brands get fancy in a private-label revolution

Differentiating on quality is one defense against store brands. But during the recent bumper years for CPG companies, brands also didn’t need to innovate as much to spur sales. JJ Fleeman, chief executive of Ahold Delhaize USA, said in an interview that the company sees an opportunity to gain private-label market share because innovation has been lacking in national brands on packaging, sustainability and taste profiles. Target launched its Figmint kitchenware brand last year partly because there hasn’t been much innovation in the category over the past decade, according to a company video featuring its senior vice president of brand and portfolio management, Carlos Saavedra.