Why the future of retail is no longer about consumer segments, but states of mind
Gaurav Laghate 5 min read 05 Aug 2025, 06:49 PM IST
Isabelle Allen, global head of consumer and retail at KPMG International, says traditional consumer classifications are obsolete. AI readiness requires structural clarity, and India is uniquely positioned to influence global retail—not just as a market, but as a model.
Mumbai: As the world’s largest consumer base undergoes a digital, demographic and behavioural shift, the traditional lens through which brands understand their buyers, gender, age, income and location is no longer enough. “The old segmentation is dead," says Isabelle Allen, global head of consumer and retail at KPMG International, in an exclusive interaction with Mint during her recent visit to India.
