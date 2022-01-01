Large apparel retailers resume expansion plans: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Most of the well-capitalized large retailers have resumed their aggressive plans to add nearly 15–20% to the store footprint, compensating for the slow store additions in the recent past
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
New Delhi: Large, organized apparel retailers such as Trent, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), and V-Mart are adding more stores in the country, compensating for the slow store additions in the recent past, according to a report by brokerage Motilal Oswal.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
New Delhi: Large, organized apparel retailers such as Trent, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL), and V-Mart are adding more stores in the country, compensating for the slow store additions in the recent past, according to a report by brokerage Motilal Oswal.
Analysts at the brokerage made channel checks with both listed and unlisted apparel retailers.
Most of the well-capitalized large retailers have resumed their aggressive plans to add nearly 15–20% to the store footprint, compensating for the slow store additions in the recent past, they said in a note on the sector.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A steady chunk of stores is currently under construction, which may keep the pace of store additions healthy for most players.
"Our channel check suggests Trent has a healthy pipeline of 75–80 Zudio store adds and 35–40 Westside store adds in FY22 (20-25 stores of Westside or Zudio added in the first half of FY22). ABFRL, V-Mart, and Shoppers Stop are expected to have 15–20% store footprint additions annually," the report said.
The report also indicated a steady performance for apparel retailers in the third quarter of the ongoing financial year—but said that demand in December was “sluggish". This was on account of fewer festive and wedding-linked shopping occasions, consumption fatigue after the period of pent-up demand, as well as consumers and local authorities getting sensitized to the rise in covid-19 cases.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Urban markets outperformed rural markets with tier 2 and 3 markets barely reaching pre-covid like-to-like performance levels, the report said.
Interestingly, exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) reported better recovery versus multi-brand outlets in the distribution channel.
“This could be due to a lacklustre performance in tier 2 and 3 cities, which remains the key market for MBOs, weak liquidity of smaller channel partners, and the increased penetration of online players in tier 2 and tier 3 cities," it said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Higher input costs are also promoting apparel retailer to consider price hikes. The brokerage said apparel retailers took a 7–8% price hikes over the last few quarters.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!