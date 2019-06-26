NEW DELHI: South Korea-based LG Electronics on Wednesday launched a range of smartphones for the millennial Indian, designed by its local team.

The three phones under the W series—W10, W30 and W30Pro—will be sold exclusively on Amazon. The phones are priced at ₹8,999 onwards, keeping in mind the competitive landscape and price-sensitiveness of the youth.

LG has taken a leaf out of the playbook of its rival Samsung, which had launched the M Series for the Indian consumer in January 2019, apart from Chinese smartphone maker and India market leader Xiaomi, which has in the last one year launched phones targeted specifically at local users.

“The youth are the first adopters of any technology. Our global portfolio was not talking to that target audience. Especially with our product’s pricing, the devices were not resonating with the millennial user. With this new series, we want to talk to that target audience, the millennial. We want to build market share and brand resilience of our smartphones with them," Advait Vaidya, business head, mobiles, LG India, said in an interview. The move to launch an India-specific series comes a year after the India mobile business team reached out to the top management in Korea,which agreed that the local team will create and design its own product portfolio.

The strategy to lean away from the global product portfolio and design for the local market is significant for the firm as it battles Chinese players like Xiaomi, OPPO, Vivo and South Korea’s Samsung, which have captured huge market share in India, leaving LG behind.

Four companies in the top five are Chinese, including Xiaomi with 30.6% market share, Vivo (13%), OPPO (7.6%), and Realme (6%), according to smartphone sales figures for the January-March quarter released by International Data Corp. South Korea’s Samsung (22.3%) is placed second on the list.

“The W series is created keeping in mind Indian consumer, the competitive landscape, and the price points at which there is more traction. We have launched three handsets. We will bring two more devices from the W series. We also have a global portfolio from where we will bring in more phones," Vaidya said.

By Diwali, LG plans to bring similar products in other series, which will be offered to channel partners other than Amazon as well.

The move to lean towards locally-designed products is also the first time the LG Electronics has allowed a country’s team to create its own portfolio, branding, and go-to-market strategy. “If it succeeds, then it could be a business model that could be replicated in other similar demographic countries," Vaidya said.

W10 is priced at ₹8,999 and W30 at ₹9,999, while W30Pro’s price has not been announced. W30 and W30Pro feature a triple camera module with three different lenses.



