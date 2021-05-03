Limited store hours may impact availability of FMCG goods

“Things have to be managed within a few hours in the morning from, let's say, seven to eleven, with different places have different timings. So there's some impact," conceded Mayank Shah,senior category head, Parle Products. Though he said, the move is for larger good, it does limit both product assortments and distribution coverage. As a results Parle is prioritizing and sending only its hot-selling SKU (stock keeping units) in the market as new launches take a back seat.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}