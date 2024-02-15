Liquor consumption slows to 4% in 2023 amid higher taxes, finds excise data
Whiskey, brandy, and rum saw modest growth in volume, while vodka and gin experienced stronger growth in the spirits segment.
The demand for spirits in various segments experienced a notable slowdown, reaching only 4 percent in 2023 in a sharp decline from the 12 percent growth witnessed in 2022 as per an Economic Times report. Increased taxes, a high baseline, and a reduction in alcohol consumption by consumers contributed to this decline, it added.