Liquor firms lose out on Delhi sales as majority vends yet to open up

NEW DELHI : Even with the new aexcise policy in place, Delhi's liquor woes see no immediate end in sight. With broken supply chains, few operational stores and empty shelves, liquor firms said they are missing out on sales in the peak season in an important market like Delhi.

As liquor businesses transition to the new excise regime introduced by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government earlier this year, several distributors are still awaiting clearances for licenses while retail shops wait for inspection from the excise department to open up their premises to consumers. These glitches have led to delays and majority of the estimated 900 stores are still not operational.

“It's bad because we've not actually been able to supply liquor in Delhi. It is because our registration (from the excise department) has not come through as yet," said Anand Virmani, co-founder and CEO, Nao Spirits and Beverages that manufactures gin brands such as Greater Than and Hapusa.



“There are still a lot of liquor stores that are being constructed and refurbished. Everyone knows that it's going to take a little bit of time for brands to get registered and be able to supply," he added. Virmani estimates this could take another week to ten days.

Diageo India declined to comment on the story.

Several other manufacturers Mint spoke to also said they are awaiting clearances on licenses from the excise department under the renewed policy pending which their stocks are yet to be shipped to the market.

Under the new guidelines, opening of each new liquor vend or outlet requires a physical inspection and the verification process is what is causing delays in opening stores, said Vinod Giri, director general at industry body Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC).

In terms of quantity and quantity, Delhi is a fairly significant market for alcohol manufacturing and distribution companies, Giri noted, adding it is among the top 7-8 markets for most businesses. Qualitatively, it takes up a much larger pie with imported products accounting for about 30% of all India volume. "Delhi is a showcase market for most brands that import products into India. Hence the transition could have been managed much better," he said.

Kyndal Group, that sells brands such as The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Bootz Rum and Cutty Sark in the Indian market, however, said its new license registrations were complete and it should be able to start putting the brands into the market next week.



Yet other stakeholders said normalcy can be expected only around January. As per the new excise policy, all the 850 liquor vends, including the 260 outlets run privately, had been given to private firms to run through an open tender. Following this order, about 40% of all liquor vends in Delhi shut down on October 1 and the remaining, operated by the government, also shut shop on November 17, when the new excise policy kicked in. This move crippled the sales for the festival season.



Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan, one of the top four manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF), said any amendment or reform in policy takes time to transit and bear fruit. Being a larger player, the company has been able to register most of its premium brands and will start selling in about 300 outlets soon.

"We all need to be a little patient with the new policy application and execution. As of now, sales are happening in adequate numbers to feed the demand through these outlets. We expect normalcy to return with the entire 900 outlets in the span of up to 3 months," he said.

Meanwhile, liquor prices in Delhi are also likely to go up. Giri said that the notion that alcohol would become cheaper in the city after the new excise regime was not based on any strong premise. "They (the government) used a rough formula based on the revenue they made in 2019 to auction the zones. But bidders paid a much higher price than the reserve price during the auction. So that cost has to be borne by someone. I expect a 5-10% increase in general," he said.

Although the Delhi government has removed the minimum retail price of alcohol which means retailers are now free to decide on the pricing of the alcohol at a store level and can offer discounts, the opposite may be true as they cite various reasons to hike prices.

Radico Khaitan said it has taken marginal increase in prices on a few brands owing to input cost pressure. Siddharth Banerji, managing director, Kyndal Group admitted to increasing prices by 9%.

Kunal Patel, managing director at Monika Enterprise that imports and distributes premium alcohol across India said they are likely to increase their prices by 8-10% for the city as the import pass fee has gone up.

