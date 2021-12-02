Liquor firms lose out on Delhi sales as majority vends yet to open up

Kyndal Group, that sells brands such as The Macallan, The Famous Grouse, Bootz Rum and Cutty Sark in the Indian market, however, said its new license registrations were complete and it should be able to start putting the brands into the market next week. Yet other stakeholders said normalcy can be expected only around January. As per the new excise policy, all the 850 liquor vends, including the 260 outlets run privately, had been given to private firms to run through an open tender. Following this order, about 40% of all liquor vends in Delhi shut down on October 1 and the remaining, operated by the government, also shut shop on November 17, when the new excise policy kicked in. This move crippled the sales for the festival season. Amar Sinha, chief operating officer, Radico Khaitan, one of the top four manufacturers of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF), said any amendment or reform in policy takes time to transit and bear fruit. Being a larger player, the company has been able to register most of its premium brands and will start selling in about 300 outlets soon.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}