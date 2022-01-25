Liquor producers make a case for home delivery of alcohol

Companies like Ab InBev India, the makers of Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois, are urging policymakers to allow such delivery services after the alcohol beverage (alcobev) industry suffered a drop in sales due to multiple lockdowns, weekend curfews, and restrictions, affecting state excise revenues. “We urge policymakers to introduce e-commerce or home delivery channels for alcohol beverages with a strong regulatory framework that will fortify the state exchequer, protect the livelihood of millions of workers employed by the industry and prevent overcrowding at retail stores," said Kartikeya Sharma, president for India and South-East Asia, for AB InBev.

