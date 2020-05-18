BENGALURU : After nearly two months of staggered operations, e-commerce firms finally resumed deliveries of a wider selection of products in major cities on Monday, outside containment zones.

In a big relief to e-commerce firms, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) allowed delivery of non-essential products in red zones as well, as a part of the new guidelines issued for Lockdown 4.0 on Sunday.

Amazon India said opening up of e-commerce deliveries will give a boost to the 6 lakh retailers and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) on its marketplace.

“...At Flipkart Group, our supply chain team continues to play a critical role in helping consumers with all their requirements, as they maintain social distancing and prefer to stay indoors. As a marketplace e-commerce player, we believe that the new guidelines also give us an opportunity to boost the MSME community and help them to restore their businesses faster," a Flipkart spokesperson said.

Flipkart’s seller support team is providing on-ground support to sellers to help them resume operations swiftly and make products available for the consumers in this time of need, the spokesperson said.

The company also said it is awaiting the advisories from different states.

Marketplace models like Paytm Mall and Snapdeal registered a sharp rise in orders, especially in red zones, with many users buying goods, which they were waiting for in the last 4-6 weeks.

This is in contrast to the last couple of weeks, when large e-commerce firms had to focus on delivering non-essentials in smaller cities, with major cities still earmarked as red zones, during Lockdown 3.0, where only essentials could be supplied.

"Our merchants, offline shopkeepers, and logistics partners have all ramped up operations in tier-I metro cities and all red zones in the country. We have opened up all our pin-codes and now taking orders for non-essentials delivery. The initial response has been encouraging as most red zones are placing orders," said Srinivas Mothey, senior vice president at Paytm Mall.

“On Day 1 of the expanded operations, the orders grew rapidly and had crossed 2.4 times the average of the previous 15 days by 3pm on Monday. The surge in orders started around 10 pm on Sunday and has been growing every hour from 8am onwards. Many users simply checked out their pre-loaded carts, which they have accumulated over the last 4-6 weeks. On average, users bought 2-3 products in one go," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.

Snapdeal, which didn’t halt taking orders during the lockdown, claimed that users in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad, and Kolkata among other cities accounted for a large part of the orders.

“The orders placed by users in the cities currently categorised as red zones was more than 65% of the total orders placed so far in the last 24 hours," added the Snapdeal spokesperson.

According to both Snapdeal and Paytm Mall, items including electronic accessories (like monitors, extension cord), kitchenware and budget phones were in top demand on the first day of Lockdown 4.0.

While there is a rush of orders on e-commerce platforms, companies are still awaiting updated guidelines on inter-state logistics from local authorities.

“States have been reacting positively to the development and we will ensure that we service all zones according to all the guidelines set by the local authorities. In the coming week, we hope for more relaxations in the interstate movement of non-essential goods so that e-commerce activity scales up," added Mothey.

