“On Day 1 of the expanded operations, the orders grew rapidly and had crossed 2.4 times the average of the previous 15 days by 3pm on Monday. The surge in orders started around 10 pm on Sunday and has been growing every hour from 8am onwards. Many users simply checked out their pre-loaded carts, which they have accumulated over the last 4-6 weeks. On average, users bought 2-3 products in one go," said a Snapdeal spokesperson.