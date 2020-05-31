Lockdown easing: E-tailers see demand rise, even in non-traditional categories

Walmart-owned Flipkart, which has seen a 9 times spike in the number of sellers and MSMEs resuming business last week compared to the first week of lockdown, said demand has doubled for mobile phones, tablets, laptops and televisions. It has witnessed an increase in searches for kitchen appliances including hand blenders, microwave ovens and induction cooktops, with higher demand from metro cities. With temperatures soaring across the country, Flipkart sellers have also been witnessing significant rise in demand for fans, air coolers and air conditioners.