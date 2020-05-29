Lockdown easing: Pent up demand for cooling products keeps retailers, firms busy

NEW DELHI: Manufacturers of air conditioners and refrigerators who lost out on peak summer sales because of the extended lockdown, to contain the spread of covid-19, are now seeing pent-up demand from stuck-at-home shoppers drive sales of coolers, low-priced air conditioners, and refrigerators.

Several retailers and manufacturers partially resumed business earlier this month as India moved to ease restrictions in its fourth phase of the lockdown. This allowed standalone shops in markets to open up albeit with restricted hours and time-slots.

Shoppers have been showing up at stores or logging online to buy white goods, said manufacturers.

Retailers said early trends point to an immediate pent-up demand among Indian households. With more people spending time indoors and working from home, demand for white goods such as coolers, refrigerators, air conditioners, apart from electronics such as laptops has surfaced. They are now buying electronics they need to make in-home living comfortable, while there has been some purchases for replacement items as well.

A top executive at Panasonic India said people queued up at stores in parts of north India as temperatures touched record levels. These consumers spent less time in stores and had done a lot of research beforehand, Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India, told Mint.

Sharma said the number of air conditioners sold earlier this week was the same as the year ago period. “In the first instance, the daily sell out average has hit last year's number. This could be some pent up demand we have seen over the last four to five days, in my view is that demand is improving by the day."

Sharma, however, cautioned that it is too early gauge demand, “we will have a clear picture in the next two to three weeks."

"There is a significant rise in first-time buyers as remote working and staying home become common," said Gurmeet Singh, chairman and managing director, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India.

“Although the sale of ACs were impacted with the lockdown being implemented during the peak seasons, we are now getting some positive response from the markets as more and more customers are enquiring and buying ACs. With a lot of relaxations in lockdown 4.0, consumers are visiting stores in metros and in Tier 2 and 3 cities. We are also observing a certain pull towards the online channels," said Singh.

"What we will see for the next 15-20 days will be all pent-up demand as shops have been shut for over two months. With temperatures rising the in parts of north and south, we are seeing demand for air conditioners and refrigerators," said Nilesh Gupta, managing director at electronics retailer Vijay Sales. The retailer has opened over 40 stores over the last few days as India eased restrictions for non-essential shops.

"Whatever sales we were doing last year from a particular store, we are able to register similar sales this year too," said Gupta.

The purchases are, however, economical - consumers are buying only what they need as uncertainty around financial security and jobs remains a key concern among Indian households.

Panasonic's Sharma said consumers largely bought air conditioners in the mid-to-lower priced segments. "Premium ones are not selling as much as one would have imagined," he added.

A report by brokerage firm Edelweiss last week estimated a shorter window of summer sales for durables makers as March, April, and partly May were a washout due to the lockdown.

“With summer largely gone in the lockdown, the cooling industry hopes to capitalise on the leftover season as the economy limps back to normal," analysts at Edelweiss said in the report. This, however, is likely to put pressure on margins in the near term as brands focus on market share and liquidate inventory rather than profitability, the report added.

Usha International that makes air coolers has seen pent-up demand for its products rise as the heatwave in the country intensifies.

"Although April was a complete washout, which is the peak selling month for us, we are seeing demand for coolers come back. This time we are also seeing a good traction from B2B segment with restaurants and offices buying coolers to avoid switching on the AC in view of the covid-19 situation," Saurabh Baishakhia, president, appliances, Usha International said.

The company is initiating home deliveries and therefore seeing consumers come to stores to place orders. "Right now, not all the retail stores are open. Once that happens, we will see better off take of coolers."

For Panasonic, demand was skewed towards sales online. "We saw equal growth in both online and off-line trade channels but online orders were encouraging," he said.

Sharma said the environment to offer discounts isn’t conducive as retailers and brands try to preserve margins. The company is offering discounts on installations apart from bank-linked EMIs.

