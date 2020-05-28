Lockdown impact: Casual footwear, apparel find takers offline and online

Sportswear retailer Puma has opened 100 of its over 370 exclusive stores and reports getting shoppers who know exactly what they want. Abhishek Ganguly, general manager, PUMA India and South East Asia, said, “With work from home and home fitness continuing to be the norm, our share of apparel has gone up by about 10 percentage points. Consumers are largely looking for apparel like t-shirts, tracks and shorts which are home essentials and loungewear is showing traction. The share of open footwear has also increased," he said.