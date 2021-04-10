Lockdown remains an overhang for retailers in near term: Report

New Delhi: A spurt in covid cases in the country and the resultant restrictions will impact footfall at retailers across apparel, grocery, jewellery and fast-food chains, according to a report by brokerage Edelweiss Securities on the March quarter earnings of large, listed players.

“While we had begun factoring in covid as a bygone, those concerns are haunting again. That other states too may implement lockdowns in the footsteps of Maharashtra would remain an overhang in the near term, especially for Maharashtra-focused retailers: DMart (already reported a significant impact in March), Westlife Development and Shoppers Stop," according to the report.

Overall, the report said, Q4FY21 will mark a strong improvement in earnings helped by demand in the market as well as a low base in the same quarter of the previous year, with top-line growth of 25% for retailers across categories. "Margin trajectory is improving but raw material prices are seeing a spike, especially for apparel players, with yarn prices up 30% over the last six months," it said in a report on 8 April.

Retailers were hit hard last year, with divergent trends seen across categories. While grocery retailers were better placed; apparel retailers had to slash inventories and push more casual wear in stores. For restaurants, dine-in will continue to remain under pressure.

Even as most retailers reported improved recovery in the first two months of the year as the country’s covid caseload reduced and consumers returned to stores, a fresh surge could again pose challenging. States like Maharashtra are considering stricter restrictions.

It perhaps helps that retailers will be reporting numbers on a lower base of the same quarter last year when India moved to a strict lockdown towards March-end.

The brokerage said that apparel retailers are expected to report flat year-on-year growth in the fourth quarter of FY21.

“…Trent (on the back of Zudio) and V-Mart (non-metro presence) again expected to clock highest growth. We build in a 12% YoY contraction for Shoppers Stop given the impact of covid. We expect ABFRL to report a near 100% recovery, at the higher end of the guidance (90–100%). Page Industries and TCNS Clothing will report strong top-line growth on the back of a weak base; however for Page specifically, underlying growth remains strong at 10% driven by continued demand for athleisure," it said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via